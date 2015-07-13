Rally Held to Reinstate Former Pocomoke City Police Chief

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- A peaceful rally was held to reinstate the former Police Chief Kelvin Sewell on Monday night prior to the City Council meeting.

Sewell was let go almost two weeks ago when the council voted to terminate him in a closed session meeting. The public is now demanding answers.

Monday the community gathered with shirts and signs in support of the former Chief outside of City Hall. Dozens sat in on the council meeting.

Michele Lucas has lived in Pocomoke City for 20 years and came out to rally for the Chief’s reinstatement.

“He’s changed the community. He's changed the way people look at law enforcement. He's made us all one team and now they're trying to take him away. I want the Chief back, and I want answers because something underhanded is going on,” said Lucas.

At the council meeting Pastor Ronnie White addressed the Mayor and Council with the communities concerns and questions. The council said they had spoke with the former chief in a meeting where they expressed concerns they had with him prior to voting to terminate him.

They said they are under litigation and declined to elaborate on the specific reasons he was let go, but said it was not a racially based decision. They said it was performance based.

WBOC spoke with the former Chief who said he appreciates all the support, and would like his job back in Pocomoke City.