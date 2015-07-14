Police Chase Man on Foot in Ocean Pines - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Chase Man on Foot in Ocean Pines

Posted:
Joshua Paul Porter Joshua Paul Porter

OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted man who has several active warrants.

The sheriff's office said Joshua Paul Porter ran from deputies Monday around 5 p.m. from the area of Starboard Court in Ocean Pines.

Deputies said Porter was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts and a blue shirt.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies conducted a lengthy search for Porter using K-9 units from the Berlin Police Department and the sheriff's office.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office said the Ocean Pines Police Department, Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police, Ocean City Police and the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office were involved in the search.

Anyone with information on Porter is asked to call the Worcester County Sheriff's Office or their local police department.

