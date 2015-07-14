Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Car in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - New Castle County Police say a motorcyclist was killed when the cycle hit a car.

It happened about 3:25 p.m. Monday at Moores Lane and Midfield Road. Officers say the motorcycle was traveling on Moores Lane when it hit the right rear of a car turning into the Castle Hills parkland area.

Authorities say the motorcyclist died at a hospital. The two people in the car were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.