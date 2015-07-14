Selbyville Residents Urged to Boil Water - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Selbyville Residents Urged to Boil Water

Posted:

SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Selbyville residents are being urged to boil tap water before drinking it after a water main break may have allowed E. coli bacteria into the water supply.
    
According to a notice on the town's website, the break occurred Monday and drained the water towers. The main has been repaired and extra chlorine has been added to the water system. Despite the repair, residents are advised to expect reduced water pressure.
    
The water was tested for E. coli on Tuesday the Division of Public Health. Town administrator Michael Deal said that the results are expected on Wednesday.
    
Town officials are urging residents and businesses not to drink tap water before bringing it to a boil and letting it boil for one minute. The water can be consumed after it has cooled.
    
Residents can also drink bottled water. 

Residents are also being asked to not use lawn irrigation until full service is restored. 

