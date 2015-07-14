Five Salisbury Boys, 8 to 14, Accused of Breaking into School

SALISBURY, Md.– Five children may face burglary and related charges following accusations that they broke into a building on the property of Prince Street Elementary School in Salisbury.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Sunday just after 8 p.m. After responding to a reported forced entry at the school on 400 Prince Street, a sheriff's deputy met with a witness who claimed to have seen a group of juveniles entering a portable school building and then leaving the premises on foot.

Upon searching the area, the deputy located a group of juveniles on an adjacent street and identified them as the ones responsible for the incident. The Sheriff's Office said all five of the accused are boys, ages 8, 11, 12, 12 and 14 respectively.

The boys were transported to the Sheriff's Office and released to their parents or guardians after processing. A request for juvenile charges for second-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property will be submitted to the Department of Juvenile Services, according to the Sheriff's Office.