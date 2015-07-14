Blackwater NWR Announces Partial Closure of the Wildlife Drive - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Blackwater NWR Announces Partial Closure of the Wildlife Drive

Posted: Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge will be closing part of the wildlife drive in order to replace a water control structure near the start of the drive, according to officials at the Refuge.

Officials say the first section of the wildlife drive will close on Thursday, July 16 and will take about one week to replace the structure and reopen the drive.

During this time, refuge staff say visitors will still be able to access a portion of the drive, free of charge, by entering through the headquarters parking lot.

Officials say the area of the drive affected by the closure will be everything from the start of the drive to the Woods Trail parking lot, including the Marsh Edge trail, observation platform, and photo blind. The Woods Trail and adjoining parking lot will remain open, officials say.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices