Blackwater NWR Announces Partial Closure of the Wildlife Drive

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge will be closing part of the wildlife drive in order to replace a water control structure near the start of the drive, according to officials at the Refuge.

Officials say the first section of the wildlife drive will close on Thursday, July 16 and will take about one week to replace the structure and reopen the drive.

During this time, refuge staff say visitors will still be able to access a portion of the drive, free of charge, by entering through the headquarters parking lot.

Officials say the area of the drive affected by the closure will be everything from the start of the drive to the Woods Trail parking lot, including the Marsh Edge trail, observation platform, and photo blind. The Woods Trail and adjoining parking lot will remain open, officials say.