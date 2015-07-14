37 Arrested in Undercover Drug Busts in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thirty-seven people were arrested last month in multiple drug busts in Ocean City, according to authorities.

In an effort to remove drugs from the Maryland resort town, the Ocean City Police Department Investigation Division’s Narcotics Unity says the busts took place at various locations in the resort town.

Detectives, including members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, went undercover to seize numerous drugs including marijuana, cocaine, and other harmful drugs.

Officials said they also found four weapons and nearly $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Visitors and residents are reminded to be aware of drug activity that often leads to more serious criminal incidents.

Authorities say they are dedicated to keeping the citizens of Ocean City safe.

Detectives involved in the drug enforcement operations included the OCPD Special Enforcement Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and Patrol Division.