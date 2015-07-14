Denton Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Wife and Father-in-Law

DENTON, Md. - A Denton, Maryland man is facing assault charges after authorities say he assaulted his ex-wife and her father.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old John Michael Lorence was arrested on July 6 after deputies responded to a call for an assault in the 100 block of Village Circle in Denton. Deputies say the victim stated Lorence assaulted her and her father, and there were signs of injury to collaborate her statement.

Deputies say they placed Lorence under arrest. He was later released on a $5,000 secured bond.