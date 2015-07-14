Department of Justice Investigation in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.-The Department of Justice is coming to investigate Pocomoke City according to several sources.

WBOC learned the investigation will center on the misappropriation of grant funds. Our sources said the grant funds were to be used for a new hire at the Pocomoke City Police Department, but they were used incorrectly by the City.

The Department of Justice would not confirm an investigation per policy.

The Department of Justice will be in Pocomoke City on July 22.