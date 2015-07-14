Department of Justice Investigation in Pocomoke City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Department of Justice Investigation in Pocomoke City

Posted:

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.-The Department of Justice is coming to investigate Pocomoke City according to several sources. 
WBOC learned the investigation will center on the misappropriation of grant funds. Our sources said the grant funds were to be used for a new hire at the Pocomoke City Police Department, but they were used incorrectly by the City. 
The Department of Justice would not confirm an investigation per policy. 
The Department of Justice will be in Pocomoke City on July 22.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices