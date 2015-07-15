Anne Arundel County Awarded $7M to Hire 52 Firefighters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has received at $7 million federal grant to hire and train 52 new full-time firefighters.

Capt. Russ Davies said in news release Tuesday that the grant is from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response program.

The department serves a population of 555,000 residents and has a workforce of 863 staffing 31 stations.