Group Helps Low-Income Delawareans Stay Cool

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - A Delaware group is helping low-income residents of Sussex and Kent county stay cool.



The First State Community Action Agency will be accepting applications for free air conditioners on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 308 N. Railroad Ave. in Georgetown. They'll also take applications on July 21 at 655 S. Bay Road, Suite 4J, in Dover, and by appointment.



Applicants must be 60 or over, have a disability or have children under the age of 5. Households must also meet income eligibility requirements.



The group's Summer Cooling Assistance Program saves households about $700 and is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Last year, 419 air conditioners were installed in Sussex and Kent counties.