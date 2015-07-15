5th Missing Rehoboth Beach Lifeguard Stand Found - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

5th Missing Rehoboth Beach Lifeguard Stand Found

Posted:
In this July 13, 2015 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a boat crew approaches a 500-pound lifeguard stand floating off Rehoboth Beach, Del. In this July 13, 2015 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a boat crew approaches a 500-pound lifeguard stand floating off Rehoboth Beach, Del.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP)- Rehoboth Beach police say a fifth lifeguard stand missing from the beach has been found off the coast of Ocean City, Md.
    
The stand, one of seven that disappeared last week, was spotted on Tuesday.
    
A fishing boat spotted two stands floating about two miles offshore near Fenwick Island on Saturday and brought one back to shore. Officials say the U.S. Coast Guard brought in two. On Monday, a fourth was found washed up on a private beach in Bethany Beach.
    
Police have warned that the floating stands could pose a marine hazard for watercraft.
    
Police say they are investigating the theft of the more than 500-pound stands worth a total of $5,600. 

