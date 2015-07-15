Annual Crab and Clam Bake Returns to Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md.- The annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake is back in Crisfield on Wednesday.

Get your taste buds ready for steamed crabs, hot clams, mouthwatering shrimp, corn on the cob, cool watermelon and much more.

The four-hour event at Somers Cove Marina kicks off at noon and ends at 4 p.m.

WBOC caught up with Billie Chandler, a local business owner and organizer, before the event started. Chandler and two of her volunteers were busy getting her tent prepared to serve at least 700 people. She said she was hired by lobbyist Bruce Bereano to provide service for hundreds of his guests.

"We will flip those chairs over three times; that's an average of 1,200 to 1,800 people that will come through our tent today to be serviced," Chandler said.

There are 47 tents on the grounds of the marina. Most of the tables have been reserved by local and state politicians. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (D) , who was diagnosed with an advanced stage of non-Hodgkins lymphoma last month, was supposed to attend, but cannot make it. Chandler said more than a dozen people from Hogan's administration will be there instead.

Tickets are $45. Those who want to sit beneath the Crab Trap Tent, which comes with its own beer wagon, DJ, potty and a water-mist which is off to the side, will cost an additional $10.

Crisfield native Robert Taylor has been coming to the event for years. He loves the food.

"The crab cakes are good; the crab cakes and the shrimp, very good, " Taylor said.

The all-you-can-eat event is more than just a feast, it is about helping the community. Chandler said locals have been hired to help out with the Clam Bake and all food and produce has been purchased locally.

The Crisfield Chamber of Commerce uses the proceeds to fund projects that benefit the city's schools, police and fire departments, The Lions/Lioness Club, other civic organizations, and much more.

"We really do need the people to come down here and support us, " Taylor said.

If you plan to attend the Clam Bake and you do not have reserved seating, you are required to buy a food tray before arriving to purchase your ticket.

Here's a look at the menu.