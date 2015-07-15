Nanticoke Health Services Kicks off $20M Capital Campaign - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Nanticoke Health Services Kicks off $20M Capital Campaign

A rendering of what the new Health Pavilion at the Mears Campus will look like. (Courtesy: Nanticoke Health Services) A rendering of what the new Health Pavilion at the Mears Campus will look like. (Courtesy: Nanticoke Health Services)

SEAFORD, Del.– Nanticoke Health Services this week kicked off its latest capital campaign to improve patient services. The hospital has been approved for several projects totaling $20 million.

The hospital board identified and approved numerous capital improvements to be completed over three years, which include renovations to the main floor of outpatient and patient support services, the emergency department, construction of a new health pavilion, new medical equipment and improvements to the hospital’s infrastructure.

Steve Rose, president and CEO of Nanticoke Health Services, said the overall aim of the $20 million in capital improvements is to better serve the community.

“We want to make sure we’re providing the best care to all the communities that we serve,” Rose said.

For a full list of the projects, as well as their projected costs, click here

