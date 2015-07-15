Update: Selbyville Lifts Boil Water Advisory

SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Selbyville has lifted its boil water advisory, according to town officials.

Residents had been urged to boil tap water before drinking it after officials said a water main break may have allowed E. coli bacteria into the water supply. But late Wednesday morning, Town Administrator dministrator Mike Deal told WBOC that the boil water advisory had just been lifted after the water had been tested and deemed safe to drink again.

The break occurred Monday and drained the water towers. The main was repaired and extra chlorine added to the water system.



