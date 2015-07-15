Medical Marijuana Producer Eyes Hagerstown For Growing Operation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Medical Marijuana Producer Eyes Hagerstown For Growing Operation

Posted:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Officials from a medical marijuana producer are planning to turn 19 acres of land near Hagerstown into a growing operation for the plant if their company is awarded a state cultivation license in a few months.
    
The five-member Washington County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve Green Thumb Industries LLC's proposal. Still, the decision to permit the operation rests with the state, which is expected to distribute 15 licenses around December.
    
If granted a permit, the company would build a 45,000-square-foot indoor grow facility in the Hopewell Valley industrial park west of Hagerstown, an $8 million investment in the county. Company officials say the company would hire about 35 full-time employees in 2016.

Meantime, a company called CBD Wellness hopes to open a medical marijuana factory in Easton. In June, Town Planner Lynn Thomas decided the company can move its operation into the space formerly occupied by the Black and Decker factory because it falls under the category of agriculture.

