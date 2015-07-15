Charge Dropped Against Accomack Co. Ambulance Driver - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Charge Dropped Against Accomack Co. Ambulance Driver

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. - A charge against an ambulance driver involved in a fatal crash with a bus back in June was dismissed in court Wednesday, according to the clerk of the Accomack County General District Court.

Court officials tell WBOC the charge of failure to stop at a traffic signal was dismissed Wednesday against 38-year-old Peter Surran, of Exmore.

Surran was charged after the crash on June 1 in Wachapreague. According to Virginia State Police, Surran was driving a Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company ambulance through an intersection with its lights and sirens activated when it hit a Star Transit bus. Police said the ambulance lost control and overturned several times. 

A man being transported by the ambulance, 60-year-old Douglas R. McCready, of Parksley, died at the scene, according to state police. Surran and two squad members suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

