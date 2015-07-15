Swimming Advisory Issued at Wicomico County Beach

BIVALVE, Md. - High bacteria levels at the beach at Cove Road Park has forced the Wicomico County Health Department to issue a swimming advisory.

Health Officials say children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are most likely to get sick from swimming in contaminated water. They are also most likely to become seriously ill from exposure to waterborne illnesses. Officials say the elevated levels are typically seen after prolonged periods of heavy rainfall.

Officials at the Health Department say the water will be re-sampled on Thursday and then the Health Department will re-evaluate any advisories.

This is the second time in less than a month that high bacteria levels were detected at the beach. On June 22, the Wicomico County Health Department banned swimming at the beach due to high bacteria levels. The beach reopened on June 25 after the water was retested and the water was deemed safe. Health officials advise that this time, swimming isn't banned, it's merely a strong advisory to all beachgoers to swim at your own risk.

Exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause symptoms and diseases ranging from ear, nose, and eye infections to diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, encephalitis, skin rashes, and respiratory illnesses, according to health officials. They say you can reduce your risk of getting sick by following these tips:

· Pay attention to contamination and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.

· Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.

· Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.

· Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.

· Swim without putting your head under water.

Beachgoers can monitor any beach goers at the Wicomico County Health Department's website.