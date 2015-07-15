Police Searching for Smyrna Man in Gun Threat Case

SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are looking for a man they say threatened to kill another man while armed with a shotgun.

Twenty-four-year-old Roy G. Kolaco, of Smyrna, is wanted on a number of charges including aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and possession of a deadly weapon.

Troopers said the 40-year-old victim had been in an argument with his 18-year-old son and several of his son’s friends Tuesday night. The victim’s son and friends threatened him before fleeing the home, according to police.

Authorities said that several hours later, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the son and a number of other men, including Kolaco, returned. According to police, the victim claimed Kolaco pointed a shotgun at him and threatened to kill him before he and the group of men fled.

Kolalo is wanted on the following charges: aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, possession, own or control a firearm, destructive weapon previously convicted of a violent felony, offensive touching, and possession of a deadly weapon (firearm) during the commission of a felony. Kolaco is also wanted for failing to appear for traffic charges, police said.

Anyone with information on Kolcao's whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 9 at (302) 464-3300. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.