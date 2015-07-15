Police Searching for Smyrna Man in Gun Threat Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Searching for Smyrna Man in Gun Threat Case

Posted: Updated:
Roy G. Kolaco Roy G. Kolaco

SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are looking for a man they say threatened to kill another man while armed with a shotgun.

Twenty-four-year-old Roy G. Kolaco, of Smyrna, is wanted on a number of charges including aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and possession of a deadly weapon.

Troopers said the 40-year-old victim had been in an argument with his 18-year-old son and several of his son’s friends Tuesday night. The victim’s son and friends threatened him before fleeing the home, according to police. 

Authorities said that several hours later, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the son and a number of other men, including Kolaco, returned. According to police, the victim claimed Kolaco pointed a shotgun at him and threatened to kill him before he and the group of men fled.

Kolalo is wanted on the following charges: aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, possession, own or control a firearm, destructive weapon previously convicted of a violent felony, offensive touching, and possession of a deadly weapon (firearm) during the commission of a felony. Kolaco is also wanted for failing to appear for traffic charges, police said.

Anyone with information on Kolcao's whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 9 at (302) 464-3300. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices