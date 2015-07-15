Politicians Gather at Annual Crisfield Clam Bake

CRISFIELD, Md.-The annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake is filled with crabs, clams, and politicians.

Governor Larry Hogan did not attend this years event, but he was on everyone's mind. It was obvious by the large card, signs, and shirts stamped with Hogan Strong.

Lt. Governor Body Rutherford was the clam bake and said the outpouring of support means a lot to Hogan. He has taken on many duties for the Governor since he was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin Lymphoma.

"It's more stepping in on some of the speaking engagements then say the the actual business side of running Government. I still have my normal duties, and duties of the Governor he's continued to do it so far," said Lt. Governor Rutherford.

Also in attendance was former Delegate Mike Smigiel who is striving to get elected to congress.Smigiel will take on fellow Republican and incumbent Andy Harris for the first congressional district seat.

Smigiel explained what he believes is the biggest issue facing Maryland.

"We've got an 18 trillion dollar deficit federally, and a lot of the jobs in Maryland are tied to federal positions. When that hits and we start losing federal jobs, because we have to do something about that 18 trillion dollar deficit, it's going to impact Maryland significantly," said Smigiel.

Smigiel was among many politicians who gathered to enjoy the event. The annual clam bake is a staple that benefits Somerset County.