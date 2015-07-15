DSP Searching for Burglary Suspects

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware State Police are asking the public's assistance in attempting to locate two suspects from Harrington that were involved in a burglary complaint which occurred in Georgetown.



Police say the investigation began on Friday, July 3, at about 11:54 a.m., after troopers responded to the 18000 block of Savannah Road in Georgetown to investigate a burglary. Police say the suspects entered the home by damaging the front door and proceeded to remove an undisclosed amount of jewelry before fleeing the area in a Volkswagen Jetta.



Through investigative measures taken by detectives, police say it was determined that Johnny Smith, 30, and Brooke L. Miller, 19, both of Harrington, DE, were involved in the burglary and have obtained warrants for their arrest. Detectives say they learned that the female suspect attempted to tamper with a witness by responding back to the victim's residence in an attempt to contact the female who lives at the residence.



Johnny Smith and Brooke Miller are wanted for the following charges: Burglary 2nd degree, Attempting to Tamper with a Witness, Criminal Mischief and Theft.



Police say Smith is described as white male approximately 30 years old, 5' 11" tall and 165 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. Miller is described as a white female 19 years old, 5' 07" tall and 129 lbs with blue eyes and blond hair, according to police.



If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of either person, they are asked to contact Detective A. Stetser at 302-752-3856 or Ashley.Stetser@state.de.us. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."