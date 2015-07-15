Lt. Gov has Raised $340,000-plus for Va. Gubernatorial Bid - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lt. Gov has Raised $340,000-plus for Va. Gubernatorial Bid

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam says he's raised more than $341,000 for a potential gubernatorial bid since April.
    
Northam said Wednesday he's also raised more than $500,000 since April for his political action committee and campaign account as part of an effort to help Democrats take control of the state Senate this November.
    
Northam is the first major potential gubernatorial candidate in 2017 to open a campaign account dedicated to that race. A potential Democratic rival, Attorney General Mark Herring, reported raising nearly $210,000 for his political action committee.
    
A practicing physician in Norfolk, Northam said in a statement that he's spent recent months helping to recruit and headline events for Democratic candidates around the state.

