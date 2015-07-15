Another Pedestrian Accident in Ocean City Soon After Safety Campaign Launch

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Weeks after the third annual "Walk Smart" campaign kicked off in Ocean City another pedestrian-involved car accident was reported in town Wednesday.

This time, Ocean City police say, the crash involved a cyclist.

Police say the driver and the cyclist were both heading south on Philadelphia Ave. when the driver prepared to make a right turn on 14th St. That's when police say the cyclist was unable to stop and crashed into the car.

Ocean City police they are still investigating who was at fault. No injuries were reported.

For some foreign exchange students who come to Ocean City for the summer, they say navigating the summer traffic can be daunting.

Jaime Arieo, who's from the Dominican Republic and staying in Ocean City as part of a work study program, says police caught him biking through a red light once this summer. But before they gave him a warning he says they educated him on the city's safety campaign.

"They made me read the rules like three times to make sure that I learned the rules," said Arieo. "It was a little difficult at the beginning but I'm getting used to [it]."

Jaime's not the only one adjusting to Ocean City's summer traffic.

Sorcha Horgan and her sister Marissa say drivers take pedestrian crossings more seriously back home in Ireland.

"Back in Ireland, we have zebra crossings and that gives the pedestrians right of way. So the cars should stop when we're at a zebra crossing, but here I just find it different that the cars will just zoom past you," said Horgan.

With summer traffic usually doubling in Ocean City to 64,000, it's all the more reason for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to look twice.

So far this summer several pedestrian-involved accidents have been reported since June 10, according to Ocean City police.

Last year there were 33 pedestrian accidents reported in Worcester County.