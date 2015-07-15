Del. State Police: Tractor Overturns in Water-filled Ditch, Kill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. State Police: Tractor Overturns in Water-filled Ditch, Killing Man

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police say a man has died after the farm tractor he was operating overturned into a water-filled ditch near Georgetown. 

First responders were called to the area near a tax ditch behind 18642 County Seat Highway around 6:45 p.m., where police say they located the body of 47-year-old Kendall B. Hastings, of Georgetown. 

According to police, Hastings was apparently operating an older model 8N Ford farm tractor cutting brush along a deep, water-filled tax ditch behind his home when the right rear tire of the tractor slipped off the steeply angled ditch bank. Troopers said the entire tractor then overturned onto its top, trapping the victim underwater.
 
The Delaware Division of Forensic Science responded to the scene in order to remove the body.  An autopsy will be conducted in an attempt to determine the cause and manner of death.
 
The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident.

