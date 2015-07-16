Woman Dies after 2 Cars Collide in Landover

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - Prince George's County Police say a woman has died after the car she was riding in crashed with another vehicle in Landover.

Officers say 21-year-old Zacuar Brenney Lattimore of Washington died July 5 of injuries she sustained in the June 7 crash.

Authorities say Lattimore was a passenger in a car that was traveling west on Columbia Park Road when it crossed the center line and hit another car. Police say Lattimore and another passenger were critically injured.

Officers say the other three people in the car with Lattimore and the driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.