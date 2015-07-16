3 Injured in Bishopville Collision

BISHOPVILLE, Md.- Three people were injured after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night on Route 113.

The Showell Volunteer Fire Department said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Route 113 at Jarvis Road in Bishopville.

Fire officials one of the injured persons was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

According to fire officials, Route 113 northbound was shut down for about an hour while the scene was cleared.

There is no word on what caused the crash. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.