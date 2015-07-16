Maryland School Board Considers Ending Final Exams in Middle School

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - Cramming for finals could become a thing of the past for some students in suburban Washington.



The Montgomery County, Maryland, school board in backing a plan to end final exams in middle school. The board is also looking closely at a proposal to scrap high school finals.



The end of finals for high school students could begin as soon as the next school year.



Board president Patricia B. O'Neill says the move means more instructional time for students. In Loudoun County, Virginia, the school system recently made a move in the same direction.



Last week, the school system announced high school teachers are no longer required to give midterm or final exams.