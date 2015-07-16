Philadelphia Alumni Send Yearbook to Israeli Prime Minister - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Philadelphia Alumni Send Yearbook to Israeli Prime Minister

Posted: Updated:

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (AP) - Some suburban Philadelphia high school alumni say they've sent a 1960s yearbook to one of their most famous classmates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Classmates from Cheltenham High School's Class of 1973 sent Netanyahu his 1967 yearbook. 

Netanyahu left school around the time of the Six-Day War in June 1967 and joined the Israel Defense Forces, causing him to miss out on graduation and his yearbook. 

None of the four classmates knew Netanyahu. But they sent him a note congratulating him on winning his fourth term.
 
They say Netanyahu responded with a personal card, thanking them and saying the yearbook brought back fond memories. 

The yearbook says Netanyahu was on the debate and soccer teams and the chess club while at Cheltenham.

