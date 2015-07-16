Maryland Board Delays Vote on Abolishing 63 Positions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Board of Public Works has delayed a vote on whether to abolish 63 positions in the state's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.



Gov. Larry Hogan made the proposal to the board, which considered it at Thursday's meeting in Annapolis.



Abolishing the positions would take a majority vote of the three-member board. The members include Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.



Franchot moved to defer consideration until the board's next meeting in August to provide more time to review it.



The 63 positions are in the department's Human Resources Services Division. The reduction would save roughly $3 million.