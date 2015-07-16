Two Men Arrested After Fight at Wicomico Youth & Civic Center

SALISBURY, Md. – Two New Jersey men were arrested Wednesday evening at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury after a fight at the opening ceremonies of the USSSA Softball Tournament.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded just after 6 p.m. in reference to a fight between two men, later identified as Michael Barbella, 46, of Ventnor, N.J., and Michael John Duffy, 45, of Mays Landing, N.J. When the deputy arrived, Barbella was in front of the civic center being treated by EMS workers.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation revealed Barbella had sent text messages earlier in the day challenging Duffy to a fight. The investigating deputy learned the fight stemmed from a previous dispute that led Barbella to travel to Salisbury to confront Duffy and other parents from a travel softball team, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both men were arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and affray. The Sheriff’s Office said Barbella was detained in lieu of $20,000 bond, while Duffy was released on personal recognizance.

A bystander, Karon Washington of Fruitland, Md., captured video footage of the fight with his cellphone.

"I just saw two Caucasian males going at it," he said. "So I went over there and recorded it. I didn't think it was going to go far."

But the video, which shows one man left beaten and bloody, has gone very far. It has gone viral online, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

However, Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office wishes deputies were able to have responded sooner to the incident before it got out of hand.

"Something needs to be taken into consideration: is somebody getting hurt?" Robinson said. "Could I call for help? Could I get authorities here quickly? Could I get medical personnel here quickly? These kind of questions need to be taken into consideration before you try and glamorize something somebody is doing."

But Washington said he was only interested in capturing video of the fight and had no intention of seeing it broken up.

"Because it's not my business, you know what I mean," Washington said. "It's not my beef. I just wanted to see the fight."

And that can make things tough for police in these situations.

"There's a delay in getting help there," Robinson said. "We could have maybe gotten somebody there. We don't know if there was a delay, but if there's one person there videotaping it and nobody's calling, then we're not coming."