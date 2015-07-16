Suspect Sought After Customer Robbed at Rehoboth Beach Wal-Mart

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.– Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing a customer at the Rehoboth Beach Wal-Mart store Wednesday.

Police said it happened around 6:20 p.m. at the 18922 Rehoboth Mall Blvd store. Investigation revealed a 40-year-old Milton woman was attempting to pay a bill at the customer service desk when a man she didn’t know came up behind her and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from her hand. Police said the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white male in his mid-20s, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11. No surveillance photos are available at this time. Police and witnesses said the suspect was unarmed.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, contact Troop 4 Major Crimes at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.