Del. Gov. Vetoes 'Opt Out' Bill

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Delaware Gov. Jack Markell has vetoed a bill allowing students to opt-out of the Smarter Balanced Assessment standardized test.

In a lengthy statement that came along with the veto, Markell said the bill "would undermine the only objective tool we have to understand whether our children are learning and our schools are improving."

Markell went on to say while he understands people have issues with standardized testing, the bill is not part of the solution.

The House and Senate passed the opt-out bill in the final days of this year's legislative session. Its prime sponsors immediately decried the veto saying parents want the opt-out option.

"Parents have the right, obligation, responsibility to look after the best interest of their children," said Sen. Dave Lawson, R-Marydel. "And that's what they asked us to do - pass this piece of legislation. We did it, and now all of the sudden the governor gets a backbone in his pen. What am I missing?"

The prime sponsors plan to push for an override vote. An override requires three-fifths of both the House and Senate. The bill originally passed in both chambers with even more support than that.

Markell has said the state may have too many standardized tests. Along with the veto, he did sign a resolution that starts a review process of the state's standardized tests to "eliminate those that are unnecessary, ineffective, or redundant."