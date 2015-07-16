Md. Officials: Laws Would Allow Recall of Confederate Plates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland attorney general's office says legislative action isn't necessary for the state to recall license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag.



Assistant Attorney General Kathryn M. Rowe wrote an opinion addressed to Sen. Jamie Raskin and Del. David Moon that says there are no legal obstacles blocking a recall of the specialty tags.



The two Montgomery County Democrats had asked the office in June to issue an opinion on whether the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is able to recall the plates under current law.



The Supreme Court ruled last month that states can exclude the Confederate flag from government specialty license plates. As of March, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration said 151 vehicles and 27 motorcycles in the state have Confederate plates.

