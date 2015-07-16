Ex-Girlfriend of Kurt Busch Resigns From Military Charity

DOVER, Del. (AP) - NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's ex-girlfriend has resigned from the military charity that she headed amid an investigation of her finances.



A spokesman for the Armed Forces Foundation said Thursday that Patricia Driscoll tendered her resignation Tuesday night after 12 years as president.



The foundation posted a statement on its website thanking Driscoll for her work but not explaining the reason for her resignation. The site also includes a statement from Driscoll, who said she was proud of what the group achieved under her tenure but also offered no explanation.



Driscoll, who accused Busch of assaulting her last year at Dover International Speedway, hung up on a reporter when contacted by telephone Thursday. She did not respond to a later email seeking an interview.



Dan Hill, an outside spokesman for the foundation, said the charity is conducting an internal investigation into published reports alleging that Driscoll used foundation funds for her personal expenses.



"We take it seriously, and the foundation is committed to its mission," he said.



Hill said the investigation is being led by the Washington, D.C., law firm of Wiley Rein and will examine the foundation's policies and practices, finances, audits, and filings.



"It's going to be exhaustive," said Hill, who did not know when the investigation would be completed.



In a year-end financial statement for 2013, the tax-exempt nonprofit listed revenues and expenses of more than $14 million, including almost $12.5 million in "volunteer" and "in-kind" expenses.



The foundation says its mission is to promote the morale and welfare of active duty, reserve and retired military personnel and their families. It is a fixture on the NASCAR racing circuit, and Busch formerly served as a "celebrity ambassador" for the group.



After Driscoll accused Busch of assaulting her following their breakup, a Delaware Family Court commissioner granted her request for a protective order requiring Busch to stay away from her, but law enforcement officials said there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Busch.