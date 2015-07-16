Rams Head President Sentenced in Peeping Tom Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rams Head President Sentenced in Peeping Tom Case

Posted:

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - The president of a chain of Maryland taverns has pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping women in the restroom.
    
Thirty-seven-year-old Kyle Muehlhauser of Severna Park pleaded guilty to two counts of recording in a private place with prurient interest. He entered the plea Thursday in Howard County District Court and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
    
Howard County police say their investigation began in May 2014 after a woman said she was in the restroom at the Rams Head Tavern in Savage when a digital video camera fell to the floor. Detectives say footage on the camera showed a man placing the camera in the bathroom and six women who were secretly recorded.

