Violence Concerns Prompt Thursday Night Meeting

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Concerns over shootings in Dover, especially in some of the city's rougher neighborhoods, prompted what was called an "emergency meeting" at the Solid Rock Baptist Church Community Center on North West Street Thursday night.

The city councilmen who called for the meeting say Dover faces a violence epidemic.

Jon Gayles lives on Kirkwood Street near downtown Dover. He's found bullet shell casing in his front yard. Gayles says there are times he doesn't feel safe outside his own home.

"It's been numerous shootings and mishaps there," he said. The law enforcement has been called numerous times for shootings. My neighbor's house was shot into. My neighbor across the street - their house was shot into.

City Councilman Roy Sudler says constituents have pointed to the Elks Lodge on Kirkwood. Dover PD has responded there 12 times this year mainly late at night on weekend days. A spokesman for the department described it as a consistent issue.

But violence is a problem citywide. This year is on track to be the deadliest in Dover in a long time. There have been five homicides already in 2015. That includes the shooting death of Jamal Weeks Monday in the Simon Circle neighborhood. Police still haven't named a suspect.

Sudler says Monday's homicide made the need for Thursday's meeting more urgent.

"We're here to have a productive dialogue between the community and city council to see what we can come up with rectify and eradicate the problem," he said.

Sudler says he wants to propose a plan for dealing with the violence issues to Dover's Safety Advisory Committee.

