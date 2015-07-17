Victim Dives into Window of Vehicle as Thief Drives Off

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Newark Police say a man whose car was being stolen dove into the vehicle through the driver's side window and fought with the thief.

Officers say the man was thrown to the ground when the car hit some gas pumps and the thief fled with the car.

It happened Wednesday night at an Exxon station on South College Avenue. Police say the car's owner parked next to the gas station's store and left the keys in the ignition.

While he was in the store, the owner saw the thief get into the vehicle and start to drive away.

Authorities say the man jumped into the car and fought with the thief, causing the car to knock two gas pumps from their bases.

The impact threw the owner to the ground.