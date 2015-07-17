House Democrats to Hold Forum on Climate in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - House Democrats are holding a forum titled "Climate Change at the Water's Edge" to discuss local effects of rising sea levels.



The forum by House Energy and Commerce Department Committee Democrats is scheduled for Friday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.



It will include testimony from local officials, representatives from the Navy and environmental experts.



Maryland Reps. John Sarbanes and Chris Van Hollen are scheduled to attend.



Scheduled panelists include Vice Adm. Walter "Ted" Carter, the academy's superintendent, Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides, Chesapeake Bay Foundation President Will baker and Dr. Brenda Ekwurzel, of the Union of Concerned Scientists.