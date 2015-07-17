Selbyville Area Home Severely Damaged by Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Authorities are investigating a late Thursday night fire that left a home near Selbyville in ruins.  

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred at around 8:30 p.m. at a two story home on  the 38000 block of Old Mill Bridge Road.  Firefighters from the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the rear bedroom of the first floor and the unfinished second floor of the structure. They were assisted by the Millville, Bethany Beach, Frankford, and Rehoboth Beach fire companies.

Deputy state fire marshals said the fire originated in the first floor bedroom, and the cause is still under investigation. 

No occupants were home at the time of the incident, and the home was equipped with working smoke detectors. Investigators said one firefighter received minor injuries when he fell through the ceiling of the attached garage, but refused treatment.  

Damages are estimated at $300,000.

Mike Lingenfelter is the homeowner and rents out the property. He also lives one mile away and witnessed the blaze.

"You know it's a home, you can replace it," he explained. "No one got hurt, so it's all good."

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the family renting the house to help replace and rebuild.

