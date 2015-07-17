Report: Dover Police Officers Justified in 2014 Fatal Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Report: Dover Police Officers Justified in 2014 Fatal Shooting

James Long displayed this pellet gun when two Dover police officers arrived at his apartment the night of Dec. 21, 2014, according to the Delaware Department of Justice. (Photo: Dover Police Department) James Long displayed this pellet gun when two Dover police officers arrived at his apartment the night of Dec. 21, 2014, according to the Delaware Department of Justice. (Photo: Dover Police Department)

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Two Dover police officers were justified in using deadly force when they shot and killed a mentally disturbed man who pointed a pellet gun at them last year, according to a report just released by the Delaware Department of Justice. 

The DOJ said the officers had reason to believe their lives were in danger last Dec. 21, when 52-year-old James Long pointed the gun at them after police entered his home at the Country Club Apartments following a 90-minute standoff. The officers fired at him, hitting him twice. Long was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
    
Long, who had a history of mental illness and alcohol abuse, had called a hotline that night and implied that he planned to commit "suicide by cop."  He had been taken into custody six months earlier after making a similar threat and barricading himself in his apartment.
    
Authorities said Long had alcohol and marijuana in his system. The pellet gun was a replica of a .45 caliber pistol. 

The DOJ report noted that the apartment was booby-trapped with a device designed to mix chemicals together to create a toxic gas. However, the booby trap did not work. 

According to the report, the facts of the case fully support the reasonableness of the officers' actions.  

