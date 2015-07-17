Delaware Launches Spay & Neuter Campaign

DOVER, Del.- The Office of Animal Welfare has created the “Fixed and Fabulous” campaign to encourage more pet owners to get their animals sterilized.

Qualified Delaware pet owners will now find it easier to apply and pay for the State Spay and Neuter program.

“We want more pet owners to know this program exists and that it’s now easier than ever to apply,” OAW Director, Hetti Brown said.

Efforts include the launch of a new user-friendly web site. The site has a simple application form, list of surgery providers and details about the state program including the flexible payment options.

“Fixed and Fabulous” aims to promote pet health and eliminate unwanted litters.

“By increasing program participation we can decrease the number of animals that face homelessness and euthanasia in Delaware, while also enhancing pet health and well-being,” Brown said.

There are 39 clinics participating in the program.

Under “Fixed and Fabulous” the copay can now be paid directly to the veterinary clinic or hospital at the time of the procedure instead of when submitting the application.

For $20 the Spay and Neuter Program provides sterilization services and rabies vaccination to cats and dogs.

To qualify for the program Delaware residents must be at least 18 years of age, own a companion animal from Delaware and receive specific benefits. Those who qualify are allowed to enroll up to three pets per fiscal year.

Nonprofit organizations can also benefit from the program. Grants are provided to sterilize adoptable animals in the community.

According to the OAW, spaying and neutering pets can prevent several health issues for both male and female animals. Male pets will have less risk of getting testicular and prostate cancer. Female cats and dogs reduce their chances of developing fatal urine infections, urine cancer and other reproductive system cancers.