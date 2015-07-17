Gang, Drug Investigation in Dover Nets 11 Arrests

DOVER, Del.- An investigation into gang, drug, and gun activity in the Capital Green development led to the arrests of 11 people, according to Dover police.

Police said officers with the department's Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit wrapped up their probe Thursday. The investigation began in May, according to police, who said it led to the discovery that members of the Bloods Street Gang were using multiple homes within Capital Green to deal drug and stash firearms.

On Thursday, Dover police, aided by Delaware State Police, Milford police, Smyrna police, DEA, ATF, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force, and Delaware Probation and Parole, conducted a large operation in Capital Green. Police said the multi-agency effort led to the execution of three search warrants and Dover police and Probation and Parole Safe Streets team conducting multiple probation checks and fugitive operations. As a result of this operation, a total of 11 people were arrested, police said.

Police said that along with the arrests, 171.1 grams of marijuana, 50 bags of heroin, 75.6 grams of PCP, a 12 gauge shotgun, close to $2,000 in drug money, and four handguns, two of which were reported stolen, were seized.

The following people have been arrested:

Anteaza Vann, 24, of Dover is charged with possession of a weapon with a removed serial number and two counts of receiving stolen firearms. Police said Vann was ordered to pay $10,000 unsecured bond.

Quavaughn Williams, 22, of Dover is charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Williams was ordered to pay $5,500 unsecured bond.

Matthew Hill, 26, of Dover, is charged with violation of probation. Police said Hill was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $1,500 secured bond.

Kenneth Fisher, 20, of Milford, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm/ammo by a prohibited person. Police said Fisher was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $6,000 secured bond.

Joseph Carter, 41, of Dover, is charged with violation of probation. Police said Carter was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $85,000 cash bond.

Jalisa Christmas, 25, of Dover, is charged with possession of PCP (tier 5 Qty), possession with intent to deliver PCP, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver heroin, conspiracy second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Christmas was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $82,500 cash bond.

Isaac Montague, 27, address unknown, is charged with two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person possessing a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, five counts of possession of a firearm/ammo by a prohibited person, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a weapon with a removed serial number, two counts of receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Montague was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $70,000 secured bond.

Charles Johnson, 27, of Dover, is charged with capias-violation of probation. Police said Johnson was released.

Shon Caldwell, 26, of Cheswold, is charged with possession of PCP (tier 5 Qty), possession with the intent to deliver PCP, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver heroin, conspiracy second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Caldwell was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $82,500 cash bond.

Anthony Winberry, 28, of Seaford, is charged with capias- failure to appear. Police say Winberry was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. No bond information was available at the time of the release.

Antonie Montague, 29, of Harrington, is charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of heroin. No bond information was available at the time of the release.