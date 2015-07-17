DSP: Greenwood Man Charge with Sexual Offenses

GREENWOOD, Del.- The Delaware State Police charged a Greenwood man in connection with alleged sexual offenses with two female victims.

Michael D. Bass, 42, is accused of touching a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old female victim improperly.

Police say the investigation began on June 4, when the first victim came forward to report she had been inappropriately touched while in the care of Bass.

According to police, the crimes allegedly happened at the victim’s home between May 2014 to June 2015. During that time period, police say Bass sexually touched both victims on two different occasions.

Bass is charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact first-degree and one count of unlawful sexual contact second-degree. Bass was arraigned at JP2 and was released on $13,000 unsecured bond pending further court action.

If anyone feels they may have been a victim to Michael D. Bass, they are asked to contact Detective S. Gray at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."