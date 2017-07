THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WORCESTER AND ACCOMACK COUNTY UNTIL 8 PM. THIS STORM HAS THE POSSIBILITY OF HAVING WIND GUSTS TO 60 MPH WITH THESE STORMS.

