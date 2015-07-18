Man Charged with Setting Fires in 6 Trash Bins

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a 51-year-old man has been charged with setting fires in six trash bins in Harford County.



The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says Alan Stuart of Edgewood was arrested Saturday morning. He's charged with arson and other offenses for allegedly setting the fires, which occurred this week.



Authorities say they identified Stuart after he was captured on surveillance video lighting a fire inside a trash bin behind an IHOP restaurant on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood. The office received tips from the public and from the Harford County Sheriff's Office.



Stuart is in custody awaiting a bond hearing. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.