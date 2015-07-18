UPDATE: Police Continue Search for Last Suspect in Crime Ring - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATE: Police Continue Search for Last Suspect in Crime Ring

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Police in Sussex County arrested three more people connected with the Operation "In the House" crime ring bust.

Police arrested 29-year-old Thomas Tallent of Georgetown on July 14. He is charged with possession of heroin, conspiracy and criminal solicitation. Tallent was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $8,000.00 secured bond.

On July 6, police arrested 47-year-old Dean Zerden of Millsboro. He is charged with possession of cocaine, conspiracy and criminal solicitation. Zerden was released on $5,200.00 unsecured bond.

Police also arrested 24-year-old Jacquelyn Heverin of Millsboro on 13 charges including home invasion and robbery. Heverin was arrested on July 10 and committed to New Castle County Pretrial Supervision in default of $65,000.00 secured bond

Only one man remains missing in connection to the crime ring that police say involved 35 people. Rhamir Waples, 19, of Philadelphia is wanted for first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery among other charges.

If anyone has any information in reference to the location of the listed wanted subject, they are asked to contact Sgt. G. Windish at 302-752-3814.  Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

