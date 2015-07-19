Police Investigating Frederica Robbery

FREDERICA, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating after a Frederica shop was robbed of cash, candy and cigarettes.



Police say the robbery occurred just before 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Little Heaven-Valero Shore Shop on Bay Road.



Police say suspects wearing masks approached the counter and demanded money from the cashier, implying they were armed with a gun. Police say the clerk handed the suspects the cash and they ran away with stolen candy and cigarettes.



Police say the suspects are roughly six feet tall, and were last seen wearing dark clothing.