UPDATE: Police Investigate Serious Crash in Milton

MILTON, De.- Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving two pick-up trucks. The crash happened July 19, 2015, at approximately 3:36 p.m on Cave Neck Road . 

Ray Richardson 55, of Lewes was driving eastbound on Cave Neck Road when he crossed over the center lane and struck a 1995 Toyota Tacoma with a trailer attached. The Toyota was being driven by Elisandro Rodriguez-Perez 28, of Millsboro as he was westbound on Cave Neck Road.

Richardson was wearing a seatbelt, and was taken by EMS to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries. Richardson was later flown to Christiana Hospital Trauma Center and is listed in critical but stable condition. He is being charged with driving under the influence and several other traffic charges.


Rodriguez was also wearing a seat belt. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to Beebe Medical Center by EMS. 

The accident is under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.
 

