Wilmington Police Investigating 2 Shootings

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington police are investigating two separate shootings that left three people wounded.  
Police say officers responded to Concord Avenue and Washington Street for a report of a shooting just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived they found a 27-year-old man inside Sharman Mini Mart suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, and a 36-year-old man nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. Both were transported to local hospitals.
    
Later on Saturday, just before midnight, police were called to the 100 block of N. Clayton Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the man was treated at the scene, and taken to an area hospital.
 

