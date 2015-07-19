Anne Arundel County Opens Cooling Centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Anne Arundel County is opening cooling centers Sunday as temperatures soar into the mid-90s.



The cooling centers will offer relief to residents from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. All cooling centers are accessible and air-conditioned, and have water and restrooms.



The county is advising that poor air quality may be unhealthy for those with asthma, heart disease, lung disease, young children and elderly people. County police are also opening community rooms in the northern, eastern, western and southern districts for 24 hours, or until the weather cools down.